Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

Ukraine is counting on covering the needs for electricity by importing it from Europe and it requires a decision from the ENTSO-E network of transmission system operators to increase the technical capabilities for this, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Electricity is available in Europe today, it is available. At the same time, due to Russian attacks, there is a shortage in the Ukrainian power system, which we would like to cover as much as possible through possible imports," the minister said at the information media platform "We are Ukraine" within the framework of the Standing with the Ukrainian People conference in Paris on Tuesday.

According to him, this will allow us to pass steadily the winter period. At the same time, he said that the implementation of such a project requires the decision of ENTSO-E to increase the capacity of interstate sections.

"Today, we are limited in volumes, which are much less than our technical capacity," Haluschenko said.

In addition, one of the key issues of electricity imports is its financing, he added.

As reported with reference to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo, the company provides an opportunity to import electricity from Europe to Ukraine in the amount of 500-600 MW, but this requires a special framework, because the price of electricity in Europe is higher than in Ukraine, and it is currently being developed.

According to him, hardly anyone in Ukraine would want to buy electricity in Europe on a general commercial basis.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the Standing with the Ukrainian People international conference in Paris on December 13 said that Ukraine needs to import at least up to 2 GW of electricity from Europe until the end of this heating season, estimating the need for financing it at EUR 800 million.