Economy

12:05 14.12.2022

Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

2 min read
Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

 Ukraine is counting on covering the needs for electricity by importing it from Europe and it requires a decision from the ENTSO-E network of transmission system operators to increase the technical capabilities for this, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Electricity is available in Europe today, it is available. At the same time, due to Russian attacks, there is a shortage in the Ukrainian power system, which we would like to cover as much as possible through possible imports," the minister said at the information media platform "We are Ukraine" within the framework of the Standing with the Ukrainian People conference in Paris on Tuesday.

According to him, this will allow us to pass steadily the winter period. At the same time, he said that the implementation of such a project requires the decision of ENTSO-E to increase the capacity of interstate sections.

"Today, we are limited in volumes, which are much less than our technical capacity," Haluschenko said.

In addition, one of the key issues of electricity imports is its financing, he added.

As reported with reference to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo, the company provides an opportunity to import electricity from Europe to Ukraine in the amount of 500-600 MW, but this requires a special framework, because the price of electricity in Europe is higher than in Ukraine, and it is currently being developed.

According to him, hardly anyone in Ukraine would want to buy electricity in Europe on a general commercial basis.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the Standing with the Ukrainian People international conference in Paris on December 13 said that Ukraine needs to import at least up to 2 GW of electricity from Europe until the end of this heating season, estimating the need for financing it at EUR 800 million.

Tags: #ukraine #energy

MORE ABOUT

17:39 13.12.2022
Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

11:56 13.12.2022
Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

11:48 13.12.2022
Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

11:42 13.12.2022
Energy equipment, LED lamps, imports of 2 GW electricity, 2 bcm of gas, EU energy supply, Paris Coordination Mechanism – Zelensky names six steps to overcome Russia's energy terror

Energy equipment, LED lamps, imports of 2 GW electricity, 2 bcm of gas, EU energy supply, Paris Coordination Mechanism – Zelensky names six steps to overcome Russia's energy terror

10:07 13.12.2022
European Council approves decision on EUR 18 bln aid package for Ukraine in 2023 – media

European Council approves decision on EUR 18 bln aid package for Ukraine in 2023 – media

09:49 13.12.2022
Ukraine, IFC sign memo on creation of mechanisms to attract private investors to recovery

Ukraine, IFC sign memo on creation of mechanisms to attract private investors to recovery

09:37 13.12.2022
G7 countries to establish inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine's reconstruction – statement

G7 countries to establish inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine's reconstruction – statement

18:16 12.12.2022
France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

16:17 12.12.2022
Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

14:07 12.12.2022
Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

AD

HOT NEWS

Continuation of energy terror by Russia may increase drop of Ukraine's GDP to 50% – PM

Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

France conference outcome is announcement by partners of about $1 bln in assistance to Ukraine in passing winter period – Shmyhal

European Commission head confirms allocation of EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023

LATEST

Mobile diesel-fuelled boilers being installed at non-operating ZNPP to prevent freezing of critical systems in winter – IAEA

Losses of Mykolaivoblenergo due to Russian aggression reach UAH 1 bln

More than 60% of Ukrainians intend to spend part of New Year's budget to help army, war victims – Deloitte

Continuation of energy terror by Russia may increase drop of Ukraine's GDP to 50% – PM

Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

France conference outcome is announcement by partners of about $1 bln in assistance to Ukraine in passing winter period – Shmyhal

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Lublin

European Commission head confirms allocation of EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023

Nestle invests $42.8 mln in setting up food production hub in Volyn region

JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

AD
AD
AD
AD