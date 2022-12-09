Economy Ministry expects $20 bln intl assistance in 2023

The Economy Ministry of Ukraine expects $20 billion in international assistance in 2023, First Deputy Economy Minister Denys Kudin has said.

"Our conservative forecast for international assistance for next year is $20 billion. Since, looking at this year's experience, we understand that there is sometimes a difference between public promises and actual receipts," he said during a discussion at the Center for Economic Strategy on Thursday.

As Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Thursday, $30 billion of external financing is expected this year, while the need is $50 billion, while next year external financing of the budget is provided in the amount of $38 billion in order to avoid emission financing of the National Bank, which this year already amounted to UAH 370 billion, or $11.66 billion, and by the end of the year will increase by another UAH 30 billion.