Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal hopes a meeting within "financial Ramstein" will be held in the first quarter of 2023.

"As for "financial Ramstein", de facto work is already underway at the level of the European Commission and at the level of financial organizations and the G7," Shmyhal said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Kyiv on Monday.

The prime minister said that next week another international conference will be held in France, where issues of both energy security and financial security, as well as issues of military and nuclear security will be considered.

"If you expect this to be formalized into a round table, then yes, it will. A high political level is envisaged. I hope that we will see it already during the first quarter of next year. All those working groups that are working today at least once a quarter, of course, will present the political achievements and political agreements of "financial Ramstein," Shmyhal said.