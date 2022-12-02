Electricity supply 75% restored in Kherson – regional administration

Electricity supply has been restored by 75% in the recently liberated from the Russian occupation city of Kherson, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych has said.

"Some 75% of Kherson has got electricity supply. As of this moment, electricity supply has been restored in more than 100,000 household consumers," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Such results were achieved as quickly as three weeks after the de-occupation of the city, where the Russian invaders almost completely destroyed the energy infrastructure, the regional governor said.