Economy

16:03 01.12.2022

Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

1 min read

The ports of Odesa shipped 126,000 tonnes of grain as part of the Grain Initiative.

"Today, a caravan of three ships left the ports of Odesa, which will deliver 126,000 tonnes of agricultural products to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe. Among them is the Golden Arsenal bulk carrier with Ukrainian wheat for Algeria," the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said.

In the ports involved in the Grain Initiative, 22 ships are being processed, they are loaded with 767,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Also, four more vessels are moving along the Grain Corridor to load 205,000 tonnes of agricultural products.

Since August 1, some 508 ships have left the ports of Odesa, which exported 12.4 million tonnes of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Tags: #grain #algeria

