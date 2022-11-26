Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko held a telephone conversation with Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, the parties discussed the situation in the Ukrainian energy sector.

"The parties paid key attention to the situation in the Ukrainian energy sector, given the massive Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. Herman Haluschenko stressed that as a result of regular shelling on November 23, the energy system of Ukraine was damaged. Energy specialists are making every effort to eliminate the consequences of the attack and resume energy supply, above all, critical infrastructure and the population," the Facebook post said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine emphasized that the scale of damage is quite significant, so the help of international partners who provide materials and equipment for restoration work is very important.

"The parties agreed on cooperation to help the Ukrainian energy sector, in particular, in the supply of electrical equipment," the statement says.