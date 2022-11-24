Economy

10:16 24.11.2022

Ukraine's power system again integrated since 4 am Thurs after blackout caused by Russian shelling on Wed

1 min read
Ukraine's power system again integrated since 4 am Thurs after blackout caused by Russian shelling on Wed

Russian missile attacks on Wednesday led to a blackout of the Ukrainian power system, which explains the difficult situation with the energy supply in the country, but at 4 am the power system was integrated again, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"You need to understand the key: yesterday, in fact, there was a blackout in our power system as a result of the shelling that took place. At 4 am in the morning, we were already able to integrate it, now [the power system] works as a single one," he said on the air of the national telethon.

The minister added that critical infrastructure facilities throughout the country have already been powered.

Tags: #energy

MORE ABOUT

12:25 24.11.2022
Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

12:09 24.11.2022
Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

11:19 24.11.2022
Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

10:44 24.11.2022
Energy Minister expects resumption of work of nuclear power plants by evening

Energy Minister expects resumption of work of nuclear power plants by evening

10:24 24.11.2022
Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

09:51 24.11.2022
European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

15:24 23.11.2022
Moldova also has massive power outages due to Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy system

Moldova also has massive power outages due to Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy system

15:46 22.11.2022
Ukrenergo, other power companies have plan for prompt response to possible blackout – Ukrenergo head

Ukrenergo, other power companies have plan for prompt response to possible blackout – Ukrenergo head

14:32 22.11.2022
SBU comes with searches to VS Energy office – source

SBU comes with searches to VS Energy office – source

14:30 22.11.2022
Almost all TPPs, large HPPs damaged by Russian missile strikes in Ukraine – Ukrenergo head

Almost all TPPs, large HPPs damaged by Russian missile strikes in Ukraine – Ukrenergo head

AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister expects resumption of work of nuclear power plants by evening

President signs law on 2023 state budget

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

Ukrenergo reports enemy attack on several energy facilities, power outages in all regions

Khmelnytsky NPP operations suspended

LATEST

Zaporizhia NPP again lost access to external supplies – IAEA

UGA increases forecast for harvest of grain, oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 by 4.4%

President signs law on 2023 state budget

Banking system remains stable after missile attacks on Wed – NBU

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

EBRD to allocate EUR 372 mln to Ukrenergo for repairs of damaged energy infrastructure

SBI blocks work of NICMAS concern owned by family of ex-MP Dashutin

IMF, Ukraine reach staff level agreement on program monitoring with board involvement

Ukrenergo reports enemy attack on several energy facilities, power outages in all regions

Khmelnytsky NPP operations suspended

AD
AD
AD
AD