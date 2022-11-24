Ukraine's power system again integrated since 4 am Thurs after blackout caused by Russian shelling on Wed

Russian missile attacks on Wednesday led to a blackout of the Ukrainian power system, which explains the difficult situation with the energy supply in the country, but at 4 am the power system was integrated again, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"You need to understand the key: yesterday, in fact, there was a blackout in our power system as a result of the shelling that took place. At 4 am in the morning, we were already able to integrate it, now [the power system] works as a single one," he said on the air of the national telethon.

The minister added that critical infrastructure facilities throughout the country have already been powered.