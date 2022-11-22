Mykolaiv port not to be able to participate in ‘grain agreement’ until de–occupation of Kinburn Spit – Kim

The involvement of Mykolaiv port in the implementation of the "grain agreement" will be possible only after the liberation of the Kinburn Spit, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim believes.

"The delay is due to the fact that the de-occupation of Kherson region, as well as Mykolaiv region, is taking place where there is the Kinburn Spit ... Geographically, our ships should sail a kilometer from the Kinburn Spit, which is dangerous now. When there is no artillery to get there, it will be a very topical issue. We are getting ready," Kim said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

Earlier, the head of Mykolaiv Regional Administration said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had to liberate three settlements belonging to Mykolaiv region on the Kinburn Spit. "We have three settlements left on the Kinburn Spit so that we can legally get out of the state of the region that is at war," Kim wrote on Telegram.