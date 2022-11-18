Economy

12:58 18.11.2022

EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine


The European Commission is coordinating a new aid delivery of over 1,800 tonnes in emergency assistance this month, including in the area of energy, to support Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

"This brings the total material aid channeled to Ukraine to 74,000 tonnes in the value of over EUR450 million and comes on top of the EUR523 million in financial humanitarian assistance already provided since Russia's illegal invasion," the EC said on its website.

"The latest support comes from Belgium, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Sweden. It includes energy supplies, shelter items, first aid skits, protecting clothing, firefighting equipment, water trucks and buses amongst others," the report says.

All EU member states have sent support to Ukraine via the mechanism.

"The destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure is reaching a critical point. On the eve of winter, people are being cut off electricity and heating. The key priority of our humanitarian operations today is to scale up winterization assistance. The EU is working around the clock to help sustain the electricity supply in Ukraine. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, we are delivering power generators and vital energy equipment to Ukraine," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said.

Tags: #energy

