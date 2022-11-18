Russian aggressor in Kherson destroys networks for UAH 1.5-2 bln – Khersonoblenergo top manager

According to preliminary estimates, the cost of Kherson energy infrastructure destroyed as a result of shelling by the troops of the aggressor country of Russia by the aggressor is UAH 1.5 to 2 billion, COO of VS Energy International Ukraine, manager of JSC Khersonoblenergo Volodymyr Hetmanov said.

"Before the war, Kherson was fed by three main power lines. All of them were destroyed. The cost of the destroyed infrastructure is UAH 1.5 to 2 billion, according to a preliminary estimate by VS Energy. The estimate will be revised," Khersonoblenergo said on Facebook.

According to its forecasts, power supply in the liberated Kherson can be restored within 14 to 21 days, but the timing of repairs may change, since the situation is rather unpredictable.

He said Khersonoblenergo is focused on the power transmission grid, which goes from Mykolaiv.

"We will be able to restore this grid the fastest," Hetmanov said, pointing out that for this it is necessary to restore more than 70 spans of the power transmission grid and two towers.

The following power engineers Kirovogradoblenergo, Chernivtsioblenergo, Zhytomyroblenergo and Rivneoblenergo, which are also part of the VS Energy group of companies, are operating on the resumption of networks.