Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

Canada will impose sanctions on another 23 Russian citizens over human rights violations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's website said on Monday.

"Canada is also imposing additional sanctions against Russian individuals. These sanctions target 23 members of the Russian justice and security sectors, including police officers and investigators, prosecutors, judges, and prison officials, involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," the statement said.

Trudeau also announced a $500-million military aid package for Ukraine, which will be used to purchase surveillance and communications equipment, fuel and medication.