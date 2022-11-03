Ukrgazvydobuvannia resumes drilling with majority of rigs earlier located in occupied territories

PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia has regained control over the drilling rigs that were in the occupied territories for about seven months, most of them have already resumed drilling wells in the east of the country after the repair.

"Since the rigs were in the combat zone, they were damaged to varying degrees. Drilling sites also suffered as a result of looting by the invaders: some of the equipment was stolen or simply uglified," the company's press service said.

According to the press service, UGV specialists, after demining the adjacent territories and granting permits from the State Emergency Service, are restoring drilling rigs and related equipment. Some of the devices have already been returned to work – they continued drilling new wells in the east. In particular, one of the wells has already been completed and is being tested.

"Our plans are to return to work all the rigs as soon as possible, because it is the drilling of new wells that gives the most significant and sustainable effect for providing the country with its own, Ukrainian gas," acting CEO of UGV Oleksandr Romaniuk said.

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy fully owns the shares of Ukrgazvydobuvannia.