Economy

11:10 28.10.2022

Nuclear safety situation at Zaporizhia NPP remains precarious, but uninterrupted power supply ensured

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the situation with the energy security of Zaporizhia NPP remains unstable, but in recent days the plant has been provided with uninterrupted power supply.

"While the nuclear safety and security situation at the ZNPP remains precarious, the plant over the past ten days has received the power it needs for reactor cooling and other essential safety and security functions directly and without interruption from the national grid," Grossi said.

In addition, the plant has backup power available.

Grossi said the situation with the power supply of the station still remains vulnerable, since only one out of four external power lines of 750 kV is operating.

He said while there has been no shelling in the area of Zaporizhia NPP site over the past week, there have still been military activities in the vicinity of the site.

"This is absolutely no time for complacency. The situation could change dramatically at any point," Grossi said.

