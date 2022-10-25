Economy

15:37 25.10.2022

European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

1 min read
European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

The European Union's financial assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against the country has reached $19 billion, including $7 billion in direct budget support, however the process of approving such assistance is still complicated and the issue should be tackled in order to ensure regular allocation of $1.5 billion per months in 2023, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"A mechanism of direct financial assistance to Ukraine should be developed for 2023," she said at a press conference within the framework of the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin on Tuesday.

The President of the European Commission said that the monthly financing needs of the budget of Ukraine in 2023 amount to $3-5 billion. According to her, about one third of them should be generated by the EU, the United States and international financial institutions.

At the same time, von der Leyen said that the EU can rely on the United States in this regard.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #ursula_von_der_leyen

MORE ABOUT

16:53 25.10.2022
Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

16:28 25.10.2022
Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

15:46 25.10.2022
IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

11:39 25.10.2022
European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

09:38 25.10.2022
World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine under UK guarantees

World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine under UK guarantees

09:56 24.10.2022
Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

12:51 22.10.2022
Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

18:16 21.10.2022
EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

17:48 21.10.2022
Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

17:30 21.10.2022
EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia carrying out illegal construction works at ZNPP, could be preparing nuclear terror act – Energoatom

Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

Financial Ramstein must be created by end of 2022 – Shmyhal

Financial 'Ramstein' should be chaired by EU, USA, Ukraine engaging intl financial organizations – Shmyhal

LATEST

Russia carrying out illegal construction works at ZNPP, could be preparing nuclear terror act – Energoatom

Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

Financial Ramstein must be created by end of 2022 – Shmyhal

Financial 'Ramstein' should be chaired by EU, USA, Ukraine engaging intl financial organizations – Shmyhal

Zelensky calls on EU to create financial 'Ramstein' – speech at conference in Berlin

Ukrenergo limits electricity consumption for population, enterprises throughout Ukraine

Shmyhal calls on partners to organize EU,UN monitoring mission to prevent provocations at Zaporizhia NPP, Kakhovka HPP

Stabilization blackouts resume in Kyiv city and region on Mon morning – DTEK

Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD