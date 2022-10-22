Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

As a result of damage to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine as a result of the morning large-scale air attacks by Russian troops on Saturday, NPC Ukrenergo is forced to impose restrictions on electricity supply in Kyiv and ten regions, the company reported.

"Today, on October 22, the ruscists carried out another missile attack on the energy facilities of the main networks of the western regions of Ukraine (...). Currently, restrictions on power supply have been forcibly applied in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kyrovohrad regions," Ukrenergo said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Consumer restrictions are necessary to reduce the load on the grid and avoid repeated accidents after the power grid was damaged by terrorist missile attacks," explained Ukrenergo.

The company noted that the scale of destruction today is "comparable or may exceed the consequences of the attack on October 10-12."

Ukrenergo assured that its specialists are taking all measures to restore power supply as soon as possible in the regions that were left without electricity due to the destruction.

At the same time, they recalled that the dispatchers of Ukrenergo decide to temporarily restrict consumers when the level of consumption in the region is growing, and at the same time it is impossible to deliver more electricity there due to the destruction of the power grids caused by Russia.

In this regard, all consumers of Ukraine were once again urged to consume electricity sparingly throughout the day and especially during peak consumption hours – from 6:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 23:00.

"We ask you not to use energy-intensive electrical appliances, turn off unnecessary lighting, move washing to night hours. Such events give our specialists the opportunity to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible and carry out the necessary restoration work," the company stressed.

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said that Russian air attacks on the energy system, which have intensified since October 10, damaged 30-40% of the total national energy infrastructure. According to his calculations, approximately half of the thermal generation capacity has been damaged, which is why Ukraine has lost 4,000 MW of capacity.