Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

The European Union is considering the idea of allocating EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine every month, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"This would give overall a figure of EUR 18 billion for the next year," the President of the European Commission said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

She indicated that such a move would ensure "a stable, reliable and predictable flow of income for Ukraine."

"We have tasked the finance ministers to develop the appropriate mechanism," von der Leyen added.