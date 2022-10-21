Economy

13:58 21.10.2022

Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

The Energy Community called for urgent help to Ukraine with emergency equipment to restore energy infrastructure after the damage caused by Russian attacks.

"Ukraine urgently needs emergency equipment donations to repair the damage caused by the latest wave of attacks ahead of the most challenging winter in decades," the Energy Community said on Twitter.

The top five urgent needs include power transformers and generators, heaters, fuel and oil, tools, cars/trucks for maintenance crews.

