Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

Expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine for 2022 increased by another UAH 386.87 billion - up to UAH 3.037 trillion to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies, including the general fund - up to UAH 2.613 trillion.

According to the information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, 318 MPs voted for corresponding bill No. 8126 on Tuesday, with the required 226 votes.

According to the document, which was adopted immediately as a basis and generally without discussion, additional expenses will be financed by a corresponding increase in domestic borrowing - up to UAH 1.497 trillion.

It is proposed to allocate an additional UAH 365.16 billion (including UAH 219.13 billion for wages) to the Defense Ministry, for the Interior Ministry - UAH 12.9 billion (UAH 5.84 billion), SBU - UAH 3.74 billion (UAH 3.58 billion), the Defense Intelligence - UAH 3.17 billion (UAH 2.37 billion), the State Special Communications Service - UAH 1.25 billion (UAH 1.21 billion), the State Security Department - UAH 590 million (UAH 570 million), and the Foreign Intelligence Service - UAH 45 million.

The law provides for an increase in the ceiling of the state budget deficit to UAH 1.497 trillion, and the maximum size of public debt at the end of the year - up to UAH 4.034 trillion.

Currently, the revenues of the state budget-2022 are approved in the amount of UAH 1.553 trillion, including the general fund - UAH 1.211 trillion, while expenditures are respectively UAH 2.648 trillion, including the general fund - UAH 2.224 trillion.