Economy

15:14 18.10.2022

Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

2 min read
Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

Expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine for 2022 increased by another UAH 386.87 billion - up to UAH 3.037 trillion to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies, including the general fund - up to UAH 2.613 trillion.

According to the information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, 318 MPs voted for corresponding bill No. 8126 on Tuesday, with the required 226 votes.

According to the document, which was adopted immediately as a basis and generally without discussion, additional expenses will be financed by a corresponding increase in domestic borrowing - up to UAH 1.497 trillion.

It is proposed to allocate an additional UAH 365.16 billion (including UAH 219.13 billion for wages) to the Defense Ministry, for the Interior Ministry - UAH 12.9 billion (UAH 5.84 billion), SBU - UAH 3.74 billion (UAH 3.58 billion), the Defense Intelligence - UAH 3.17 billion (UAH 2.37 billion), the State Special Communications Service - UAH 1.25 billion (UAH 1.21 billion), the State Security Department - UAH 590 million (UAH 570 million), and the Foreign Intelligence Service - UAH 45 million.

The law provides for an increase in the ceiling of the state budget deficit to UAH 1.497 trillion, and the maximum size of public debt at the end of the year - up to UAH 4.034 trillion.

Currently, the revenues of the state budget-2022 are approved in the amount of UAH 1.553 trillion, including the general fund - UAH 1.211 trillion, while expenditures are respectively UAH 2.648 trillion, including the general fund - UAH 2.224 trillion.

Tags: #ukraine #budget

MORE ABOUT

19:02 18.10.2022
Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

18:10 18.10.2022
Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

15:10 18.10.2022
Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

17:44 17.10.2022
3 Best Routes for Traveling in Ukraine

3 Best Routes for Traveling in Ukraine

17:18 17.10.2022
Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

16:52 17.10.2022
EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

16:24 17.10.2022
EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

16:57 14.10.2022
Govt approves budget of Pension Fund for 2022

Govt approves budget of Pension Fund for 2022

18:43 13.10.2022
Rada to adopt draft budget for 2023 in Nov

Rada to adopt draft budget for 2023 in Nov

15:06 13.10.2022
Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives EUR 2 bln of macro-financial assistance from EU

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

Our power system is currently stable – Shmyhal

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders ready to capitalize it by $1 bln or donate it to state - Fridman

LATEST

DTEK reports critical shelling damage to two TPPs on Tuesday, seven injured and one dead

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives EUR 2 bln of macro-financial assistance from EU

DTEK ships nearly 100,000 tonnes of coal to state TPPs

Ukraine needs to protect sky over its energy facilities – minister

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

Our power system is currently stable – Shmyhal

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in Sept 2022 down to $500 mln - Customs Service

Ukrtelecom hands over first three Valkyrja systems worth about UAH 2 mln to AFU

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders ready to capitalize it by $1 bln or donate it to state - Fridman

Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD