Economy

14:38 17.10.2022

Ukraine needs to protect sky over its energy facilities – minister

1 min read
Ukraine needs to protect the sky over its energy facilities, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"It turned out to be not enough for the Russians to break only the line to de-energize the nuclear power plant. Now, they are testing our ability to quickly restore the electrical substation. Such nuclear blackmail by a terrorist country should not go unanswered by the world community," Haluschenko wrote on his Facebook on Monday.

He said that in attacks by Russian terrorists on Monday, the energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions was damaged, and both household consumers and industrial enterprises were again disconnected from power.

In addition, the minister said that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant again lost external power supply source and operated on diesel generators, since the substation from which the single line connecting the ZNPP with the Ukrainian power system was damaged.

At the same time, Haluschenko appealed to all Ukrainians with an urgent request to reduce electricity consumption during the day, and especially during the evening peak hours from 17:00 to 23:00.

"This will help restore and maintain the stability of the power system, which the Russians are trying to destroy," the minister said.

