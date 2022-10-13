Economy

11:08 13.10.2022

USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

Ukraine's international donors must continue stepping up and begin planning for Ukraine's needs in 2023 as Russia's shameful actions continue, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen has said.

"We welcome the efforts of all donors to meet Ukraine's needs. However, the scale, predictability and grant component of disbursements must improve," she said at the Second Ministerial Roundtable on Support to Ukraine as part of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington on Wednesday.

Yellen recalled that in 2022 the United States approved $13 billion in grant assistance for the budget of Ukraine, of which $8.5 billion has already been disbursed.

She thanked the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in development support for Ukraine, which have included helping donors like the United States channel resources to Ukraine, and welcomed the IMF's disbursement of another $1.3 billion in new emergency financing and the Fund's laying the groundwork for a full-fledged program early next year, and the World Bank's $349 billion rapid damage and needs assessment, as well as the upcoming IMF validation of Ukraine's budget to help anchor donor coordination.

"Meeting Ukraine's needs will require a unified and coordinated effort. But together, the G7, international financial institutions and all of Ukraine's partners can help Ukraine win this war and rebuild to become the prosperous and secure democracy that the Ukrainian people have fought so hard for," the U.S. Secretary of Treasury said.

Tags: #usa #ukraine

