USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

The American people stand resolutely with Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal and illegal war, especially after the October 10 barbaric strikes on nonmilitary targets throughout the country, and will begin disbursing additional grant assistance in the coming weeks, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has said.

"The United States recently reaffirmed our commitment to Ukraine through Congressional approval of another $4.5 billion in grant assistance, which we will begin to disburse in the coming weeks, and that's in addition to the $8.5 billion in grants already disbursed," she said at the Second Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine as part of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington on Wednesday.