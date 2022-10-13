Economy

10:08 13.10.2022

USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

1 min read
USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

The American people stand resolutely with Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal and illegal war, especially after the October 10 barbaric strikes on nonmilitary targets throughout the country, and will begin disbursing additional grant assistance in the coming weeks, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has said.

"The United States recently reaffirmed our commitment to Ukraine through Congressional approval of another $4.5 billion in grant assistance, which we will begin to disburse in the coming weeks, and that's in addition to the $8.5 billion in grants already disbursed," she said at the Second Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine as part of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington on Wednesday.

Tags: #usa #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

11:08 13.10.2022
USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

09:35 13.10.2022
UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

19:01 12.10.2022
Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

18:45 12.10.2022
Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

15:41 12.10.2022
EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

15:02 12.10.2022
Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

20:31 10.10.2022
USA intends to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes – US President’s statement

USA intends to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes – US President’s statement

19:34 10.10.2022
US Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate

US Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate

16:20 10.10.2022
Russia attacks Ukraine from planes, ships and from Iskanders, launches kamikaze drones from Belarus - Defense Ministry

Russia attacks Ukraine from planes, ships and from Iskanders, launches kamikaze drones from Belarus - Defense Ministry

16:19 10.10.2022
ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

IMF preliminary estimates Ukraine's fiscal deficit at $3-4 bln per month, promises support – IMF director

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

NBU expects over $11 bln in external financing in 2022, counts on fruitful negotiations with IMF

LATEST

Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

IMF preliminary estimates Ukraine's fiscal deficit at $3-4 bln per month, promises support – IMF director

Zelensky thanks for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours

First project of International Energy Cluster to restore Ukraine's energy sector being implemented at Mykolaivoblenergo

ITU member countries financially support restoration of Ukrainian telecom infrastructure - Special Communications Service

Banking system has enough liquidity for govt bonds rollover, question about rates – NBU deputy governor

NBU expects over $11 bln in external financing in 2022, counts on fruitful negotiations with IMF

NBU from 2023 to begin to withdraw from circulation 5, 10, 20 and 100-hryvnia paper banknotes printed in 2003-2007

IMF continues to refrain from macroeconomic forecasts for Ukraine for 2023 and beyond

Ukrenergo not requesting emergency assistance from Europe due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure by Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD