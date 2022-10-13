Zelensky thanks for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the citizens who reduced electricity consumption during peak hours.

"Across the country, recovery continued today after a two-day Russian missile attack. Then energy facilities were damaged in 12 regions and the capital. As of this time, the technical possibility of supplying electricity in most areas has been fully restored. In four regions, work continues, repairs should be completed soon," he said in a video message on Wednesday.

According to Zelensky, "our power engineers in some cities and regions are forced to apply stabilization shutdown schedules. This is necessary solely to maintain the normal operation of the entire power system in such conditions – in conditions when production of electricity has decreased."

"And I want to once again thank all our people who have reacted to this situation consciously and are making their very important contribution to ensuring the normal operation of Ukraine's power system. You should continue to distribute your electricity consumption over the hours of all days in order to use equipment that requires a significant amount of electricity as little as possible during peak hours," the president said.

He also thanked all the heads of regions, mayors of cities and heads of communities, who have significantly reduced consumption of electricity in the public sector.