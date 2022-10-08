IAEA head to visit Ukraine again after trip to Russia

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has said that after his trip to Russia he plans to visit Ukraine again in order to discuss the situation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"The resumption of direct shelling, hitting Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant's sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible. ZNPP must be protected. I will soon travel to Russia and again to Ukraine to agree on a protection zone. This is an imperative," Grossi said on Twitter on Saturday.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces again shelled the ZNPP last night. The power plant is completely blacked out, diesel generators are working, the press service of Energoatom reported, adding that the available reserves of diesel fuel for their operation in this mode will be enough for ten days.

Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov, in turn, said on the Telegram channel that as of 14:00 on Saturday power supply and communication were resumed. Works to resume water supply were in progress.