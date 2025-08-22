Most profitable banks in H1 2025 are PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Raiffeisen, Ukreximbank, FUIB, most unprofitable RwS, Alliance

The net profit of the state-owned PrivatBank in January-June 2025 increased by 13.8% compared to the same period last year and amounted to UAH 34.8 billion, or 44.7% of the entire financial result of the banking system, according to information on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to its data, in the top three are another state-owned bank Oschadbank with a net profit of UAH 8.27 billion, which is 6.2% less than the first half of last year, and Raiffeisen Bank - UAH 4.74 billion, which is 9.9% more than in the first half of last year.

The top five most profitable banks also include state-owned Ukreximbank – UAH 4.22 billion and FUIB – UAH 3.57 billion, which reduced this figure by 3.3% and 6.6%, respectively.

In the first half of this year, compared to last year, UkrSibbank's net profit decreased significantly – by 22.5%, to UAH 2.65 billion, but with this figure it took sixth place, while Credit Agricole Bank moved to 8th place due to a 30.3% drop in profit, and OTP Bank, whose financial result decreased by only 1.1% – to UAH 2.61 billion, became seventh.

The top ten most profitable Ukrainian banks according to the results of the first half of the year are Universal Bank (mono) – UAH 2.41 billion (+8.2%) and state-owned Ukrgasbank – UAH 2.19 billion (-33.6%).

More than UAH 1 billion of net profit was also earned by Citibank in January-June of this year – UAH 2.07 billion (-5.7%), state-owned Sense Bank – UAH 1.90 billion (-16.6%) and Pivdenny – UAH 1.20 billion (-5.2%).

Out of 60 banks, 13 ended the first half of the year with a loss, in particular, RwS Bank had the largest negative financial result – UAH 130.8 million against UAH 10.5 million of profit last year, whose assets fell by 48.6% in half a year – to UAH 2.39 billion.

The second in terms of loss was Alliance Bank – UAH 84.1 million, which received UAH 57.2 million of profit in the first half of last year. Pravex Bank closed the top three with a loss of UAH 37.5 million, which, however, is 2.2 times better than the similar result last year.