Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:43 22.08.2025

Energoatom board expands to five members – Supervisory Board decision

3 min read
The Supervisory Board of NNEGC Energoatom has appointed two additional acting members to the company's management board, according to a disclosure by Energoatom in the system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC).

According to the announcement published Thursday, the responsibilities of board members have been assigned to Energoatom's Chief Accountant, Natalia Vashetina, and the General Director of the Pivdennoukrainska (South Ukraine) Nuclear Power Plant, Viacheslav Stoyanov.

In a statement on its website, the company noted that the acting board members were appointed until permanent members are elected. It also stated that the management board is now functioning at full strength with five members, as provided by the company's charter (Clause 115 stipulates a seven-member board including the chair, but during martial law the board consists of five members).

Acting First Vice President–Chief Technical Officer Oleksandr Ostapovets and Vice President Hartmut Jacob remain on the board.

As reported, by decision of the Supervisory Board of Energoatom on August 20 – announced the following morning – the powers of Petro Kotin as Acting Chairman of the Management Board were terminated and he was dismissed with immediate effect. The company later revised its release, clarifying that the board had accepted Kotin's resignation letter.

The position of Acting Chairman of the Management Board was assigned to Pavlo Kovtoniuk, General Director of the Rivne NPP.

Until then, the board consisted of three members: Kotin, Vice President and Acting Board Member Hartmut Jacob, and Acting First Vice President–Chief Technical Officer Oleksandr Ostapovets.

Kotin had headed Energoatom since April 2020. He began his career at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in 1985.

Kovtoniuk took charge of Rivne NPP in June 2022 following the dismissal of Pavlo Pavlishyn. He had previously served as the plant's Chief Engineer.

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers amended Energoatom's charter to expand the number of Supervisory Board members from five to seven. The board currently consists of four: Chair Jarek Niewierowicz, Deputy Chair Michael Elliott Kirst, and state representatives Tymofiy Mylovanov and Vitaliy Petruk. A third independent member, Timothy Stone, declined to sign his contract.

According to Clause 96 of the charter (updated August 15, 2025), a Supervisory Board meeting is quorate if more than half of its members participate. Decisions are taken by simple majority. In the event of a tie, the chair has the casting vote. However, decisions on the appointment or dismissal of the Chair or board members require approval by three-quarters of the Supervisory Board's total membership.

Tags: #energoatom #nssmc

