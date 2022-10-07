Economy

17:53 07.10.2022

Rotation of IAEA staff takes place at ZNPP

1 min read
The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, confirmed on Friday that the first rotation of the agency's mission personnel, who had been at the plant since September 1, took place at the Zaporizhia NPP.

"Director General @ Rafael Grossi has confirmed that the first rotation of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) in Ukraine is complete and now a new reinforced team of IAEA safety, security, and safeguards experts is at the plant," the IAEA said on Twitter.

Grossi visited Kyiv this week for consultations on the creation of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP.

Zaporizhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, it has six VVER-1000 power units. Since February 28, 2022, ZNPP has been seized by the Russian army.

The IAEA mission visited ZNPP on September 1. After that, two agency specialists remained at the plant.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

