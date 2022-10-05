ZNPP worked, will work in Ukraine – Energoatom on creation of JSC for operation of plant by Rostatom

The decision to create the Joint Stock Company Operating Organization of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant by the Russian Rostatom state concern is null and has no effect, the plant has worked and will continue operating in the power system of Ukraine, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has said.

"Ukraine and the entire civilized world know that ZNPP will continue operating in Ukraine, in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, in the Ukrainian power system," Energoatom said, commenting on the decision of the Russian state concern, calling the decision null and void.

"This is the agony of the imaginary crazy world of the aggressor country, in which they have now reached the point of creating pseudo-enterprises with the names of Ukrainian companies," Energoatom said.

They also expressed great respect to the Zaporizhia nuclear scientists, saying that they "feel this madness every day, but continue ensuring nuclear and radiation safety."

In the Russian unified public register of legal entities on October 3, at an address in Moscow, JSC Operating Organization of Zaporizhia NPP was registered with a charter capital of 2 billion rubles. The parent company with 100% of the management company is the Rostatom state corporation, the director general is Oleg Romanenko. Type of activity is production of electricity by nuclear power plants, including activities to ensure the operability of power plants.