Economy

15:57 28.09.2022

Zelensky signs law on return of excise tax on motor fuel

1 min read
Zelensky signs law on return of excise tax on motor fuel

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No. 7668-d on the return of excise taxes on motor fuel.

According to data on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the law was sent to the president for signature on September 26, and returned with a signature on September 28.

As reported, in March 2022, the parliament, against the backdrop of a growing deficit, zeroed out excise taxes on motor fuel in the country.

On September 21, the Verkhovna Rada with 255 votes adopted a bill on the return of excise taxes on motor fuel: excise rates on gasoline and diesel - EUR100 (hereinafter per 1,000 liters), on liquefied gas, butane and isobutane - EUR52, on alternative motor fuel and biodiesel - EUR100. VAT for all types of fuel remains at 7%.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the law will come into force one day after its publication, so the return of excise taxes should be expected at the end of September.

Tags: #law #fuel

MORE ABOUT

18:21 03.08.2022
Zelensky signs law launching comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings

Zelensky signs law launching comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings

14:39 25.07.2022
Former Foreign Minister Hryschenko, Justice Minister Lavrynovych announced suspicion in absentia for negotiating 'Kharkiv agreements'

Former Foreign Minister Hryschenko, Justice Minister Lavrynovych announced suspicion in absentia for negotiating 'Kharkiv agreements'

13:05 22.07.2022
Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

16:35 18.07.2022
Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

10:10 12.07.2022
Zelensky calls on Rada deputies to treat bill on status of Poles in Ukraine as conscientiously as possible

Zelensky calls on Rada deputies to treat bill on status of Poles in Ukraine as conscientiously as possible

16:59 11.07.2022
Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

14:45 18.05.2022
Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

21:22 17.05.2022
Headquarters within Cabinet refuses public regulation of fuel prices, expects ceiling price of gasoline at UAH 52, diesel fuel at UAH 58 per litre – First Dpty PM

Headquarters within Cabinet refuses public regulation of fuel prices, expects ceiling price of gasoline at UAH 52, diesel fuel at UAH 58 per litre – First Dpty PM

17:03 16.05.2022
Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

13:57 16.05.2022
President signs law banning pro-Russian parties

President signs law banning pro-Russian parties

AD

HOT NEWS

BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

Launch of Baltic Pipe gas pipeline gives Ukraine extra opportunities – Energy Minister

MGU supervisory board delays liquidation of company to save positions, salaries – GTSOU head

EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

LATEST

Arbitration to take place regardless of Gazprom's participation in it – head of Naftogaz Ukrainy

BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

Launch of Baltic Pipe gas pipeline gives Ukraine extra opportunities – Energy Minister

Nova Poshta starts preparations for high season of sales, seeking carriers with trucks

Zelensky welcomes creation of Horizon Capital Growth Fund for investments in Ukraine

Unity of EU countries to allow for adequately surviving winter despite Russian energy manipulations – Energy Minister

Alfa-Bank Ukraine proposes extra capitalization for $1 bln as 'perpetual subordinated loan' - supervisory board

NBU says latest fluctuations in cash forex market are temporary

Private sector should become one of the main drivers of Ukraine's recovery – Ukrainian PM

IFC, EBRD to invest $80 mln in Horizon Capital's new fund

AD
AD
AD
AD