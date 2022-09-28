Zelensky signs law on return of excise tax on motor fuel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No. 7668-d on the return of excise taxes on motor fuel.

According to data on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the law was sent to the president for signature on September 26, and returned with a signature on September 28.

As reported, in March 2022, the parliament, against the backdrop of a growing deficit, zeroed out excise taxes on motor fuel in the country.

On September 21, the Verkhovna Rada with 255 votes adopted a bill on the return of excise taxes on motor fuel: excise rates on gasoline and diesel - EUR100 (hereinafter per 1,000 liters), on liquefied gas, butane and isobutane - EUR52, on alternative motor fuel and biodiesel - EUR100. VAT for all types of fuel remains at 7%.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the law will come into force one day after its publication, so the return of excise taxes should be expected at the end of September.