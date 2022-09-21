Economy

13:18 21.09.2022

Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

Amazon UK and EU have canceled the referral fee for Ukrainian sellers-exporters: businesses from Ukraine are exempted from paying interest on sales in the EU and UK markets for one year, the press service of JSC Ukrposhta reported on Wednesday.

"In response to a request to support Ukrainian sellers on our marketplace, I am pleased to confirm that we are now introducing special conditions for businesses with a shipping address in Ukraine. From September 6, we are reducing the referral fee to 0% for a period of 12 months for all Ukrainian sellers on Amazon in Europe and the UK," Vice President for Amazon Marketplace Europe Xavier Flamand wrote.

Typically, Amazon charges a fee on each sale ranging from 7% to 17% of the price, depending on the category, in most cases it was up to 15%.

"Together with partners, we appeal to global companies to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses. New conditions for our entrepreneurs on Amazon are our common victory on the economic front. Now Ukrainians will be able to promote their goods to the world market on more favorable terms," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said, commenting on the Amazon's decision.

Separately, he thanked Amazon for providing the capacity to store backup registries and provide support for more than $35 million.

In turn, the CEO of Ukrposhta, Igor Smelyansky, called the marketplace's decision to cancel the fee for one year an excellent addition to the EU policy in support of Ukrainian business.

"Given that the European Union has abolished duties on goods, including those sent in parcels from Ukraine, from June 4 for a period of one year, this decision by Amazon further improves the conditions for exporters. Thus, Ukrainian sellers will only need to pay VAT of the country of destination, and this process on Amazon is automated through the Import-one-stop-solution (IOSS) system," Smelyansky said.

Tags: #ukraine #amazon

USA hands over pipes, equipment to Kyivteploenergo to restore heat supply to more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv

Energoatom: we expect more decisive actions from IAEA to stop Russia's aggression amid new shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

Chapter Zero climate management platform launched in Ukraine

MGU supervisory board delays liquidation of company to save positions, salaries – GTSOU head

Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

State budget receives $1.5 bln grant from USA via World Bank Trust Fund

Capacities of Ukrainian manufacturers of roofing materials enough to restore housing, infrastructure – expert

ECU energy trader will return UAH 500 mln fiscal aid to Energoatom by late 2022

Meat consumption in Ukraine remains at pre-war level – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

European Parliament approves EC proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln to Ukraine in second tranche of new macro-financial aid

