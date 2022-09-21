Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

Amazon UK and EU have canceled the referral fee for Ukrainian sellers-exporters: businesses from Ukraine are exempted from paying interest on sales in the EU and UK markets for one year, the press service of JSC Ukrposhta reported on Wednesday.

"In response to a request to support Ukrainian sellers on our marketplace, I am pleased to confirm that we are now introducing special conditions for businesses with a shipping address in Ukraine. From September 6, we are reducing the referral fee to 0% for a period of 12 months for all Ukrainian sellers on Amazon in Europe and the UK," Vice President for Amazon Marketplace Europe Xavier Flamand wrote.

Typically, Amazon charges a fee on each sale ranging from 7% to 17% of the price, depending on the category, in most cases it was up to 15%.

"Together with partners, we appeal to global companies to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses. New conditions for our entrepreneurs on Amazon are our common victory on the economic front. Now Ukrainians will be able to promote their goods to the world market on more favorable terms," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said, commenting on the Amazon's decision.

Separately, he thanked Amazon for providing the capacity to store backup registries and provide support for more than $35 million.

In turn, the CEO of Ukrposhta, Igor Smelyansky, called the marketplace's decision to cancel the fee for one year an excellent addition to the EU policy in support of Ukrainian business.

"Given that the European Union has abolished duties on goods, including those sent in parcels from Ukraine, from June 4 for a period of one year, this decision by Amazon further improves the conditions for exporters. Thus, Ukrainian sellers will only need to pay VAT of the country of destination, and this process on Amazon is automated through the Import-one-stop-solution (IOSS) system," Smelyansky said.