State budget receives $1.5 bln grant from USA via World Bank Trust Fund

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the state budget has received a $1.5 billion grant from the United States via the World Bank Trust Fund.

"The state budget of Ukraine received a grant of $1.5 billion. This is the last tranche of $4.5 billion aid from the USA from the World Bank Trust Fund," Shmyhal said on Twitter.

Funds will be used to reimburse budget expenditures for pension payments and social assistance programs, he said.

The prime minister thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for supporting Ukraine.