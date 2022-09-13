Economy

10:35 13.09.2022

Cabinet will allocate UAH 400 mln for restoration of damaged energy facilities, aid to de-occupied territories

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has instructed to prepare for the next government meeting a draft decision on the allocation of UAH 400 million from the reserve fund of the budget for the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling and assistance to the de-occupied territories.

"Restoration requires additional financial resources. Therefore, I gave the task to the Ministry of Regional Development, the Ministry of Finance and Kharkiv Regional Military Administration to prepare for the next government meeting the issue of allocating UAH 400 million from the reserve fund of the budget for the restoration of damaged facilities and assistance to the de-occupied territories," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, for the prompt elimination of the consequences of military destruction of the energy and communal infrastructure, a coordinating headquarters will be created within the framework of the State Commission for Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations.

"Russia's barbaric shelling of critical infrastructure once again proved that we are confronted by terrorists. To improve the response to emergency situations, I instructed the Minister of Energy, the Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories, together with Naftogaz and Ukrenergo, to create a coordination headquarters," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #government #budget #shmyhal

