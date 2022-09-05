Economy

19:02 05.09.2022

Repair works at ZNPP impossible yet – Energy Minister

1 min read
Repair works at ZNPP impossible yet – Energy Minister

Currently it is impossible to carry out repair works at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) due to ongoing hostilities in the vicinity of the power plant, Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko has said on Facebook on Monday.

"The major part of the IAEA mission has just left the ZNPP, and the power plant is blacked out again. The last power line that connected it with the Ukrainian grid – the 330 kV power line ZaTES Ferosplavna – was disconnected due to a fire that broke out as a result of shelling. The world is again on the verge of a nuclear catastrophe," the minister said.

According to him, the de-occupation of the ZNPP and the creation of a demilitarized zone around it is the only way to ensure nuclear security.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

11:44 06.09.2022
Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

10:54 06.09.2022
IAEA confirms departure of four out of six experts from ZNPP on Monday, mission report expected on Tues

IAEA confirms departure of four out of six experts from ZNPP on Monday, mission report expected on Tues

10:19 06.09.2022
Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

18:15 05.09.2022
Borrell: Russia should stop nuclear blackmail at ZNPP

Borrell: Russia should stop nuclear blackmail at ZNPP

17:32 05.09.2022
Last power unit stopped at Zaporizhia NPP

Last power unit stopped at Zaporizhia NPP

12:09 05.09.2022
Four IAEA reps leave Zaporizhia NPP, two remain on permanent basis – Energoatom

Four IAEA reps leave Zaporizhia NPP, two remain on permanent basis – Energoatom

16:43 03.09.2022
Ensuring nuclear safety at ZNPP, continued IAEA presence at plant is necessary – Michel

Ensuring nuclear safety at ZNPP, continued IAEA presence at plant is necessary – Michel

13:28 03.09.2022
IAEA head announces report on visit to ZNPP early next week, reiterates need for agency's permanent presence at plant

IAEA head announces report on visit to ZNPP early next week, reiterates need for agency's permanent presence at plant

12:23 03.09.2022
IAEA leaves six specialists at Zaporizhia NPP; two of them to stay there next week – Director General Grossi

IAEA leaves six specialists at Zaporizhia NPP; two of them to stay there next week – Director General Grossi

19:08 02.09.2022
Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine can become green energy hub for Europe

State budget deficit remains at UAH 5 bln in Aug thanks to grant aid – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Indian pharmaceutical companies-members of IPMA continue to work in Ukraine despite huge drop in sales – IPMA

Intl road construction companies stay in Ukraine, ready to resume work under contracts after end of hostilities – Ukravtodor

Zelensky: Ukraine can become green energy hub for Europe

ICRC Director General reports on risks of reducing volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in case of footdragging of war

State budget deficit remains at UAH 5 bln in Aug thanks to grant aid – Finance Ministry

GTSOU slightly cuts net profit in 2021 with fall in transit by one quarter – CEO

Ukraine, Poland may build cross-border oil pipeline – media

AD
AD
AD
AD