Repair works at ZNPP impossible yet – Energy Minister

Currently it is impossible to carry out repair works at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) due to ongoing hostilities in the vicinity of the power plant, Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko has said on Facebook on Monday.

"The major part of the IAEA mission has just left the ZNPP, and the power plant is blacked out again. The last power line that connected it with the Ukrainian grid – the 330 kV power line ZaTES Ferosplavna – was disconnected due to a fire that broke out as a result of shelling. The world is again on the verge of a nuclear catastrophe," the minister said.

According to him, the de-occupation of the ZNPP and the creation of a demilitarized zone around it is the only way to ensure nuclear security.