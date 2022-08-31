GTSOU slightly cuts net profit in 2021 with fall in transit by one quarter – CEO

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) in 2021, according to unaudited data, reduced its net profit by 0.5% (by UAH 0.1 billion) compared to 2020, to UAH 20.3 billion, GTSOU Head Serhiy Makogon said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the operator's net income last year amounted to UAH 51 billion versus UAH 57.6 billion in 2020. The payment of taxes by GTSOU in 2021 increased by 25.4% compared to 2020, to UAH 15.8 billion, and in the first half of 2022 it amounted to UAH 6.8 billion.

Makogon also said that out of UAH 48 billion that the operator shall pay to JSC Ukrtransgaz (UTG) as compensation for lost income, almost UAH 40 billion was transferred to UTG's accounts.

"Of these, UAH 30 billion was paid in 2021 and UAH 10 billion in 2022. These payments should also be considered as quasi-dividends, because they were used to financially support Naftogaz for gas purchases. Therefore, in total, GTSOU paid in cash almost UAH 75 billion in taxes, dividends and quasi-dividends since the beginning of 2020," he said.