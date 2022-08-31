Economy

11:58 31.08.2022

Ukraine accumulates 13 bcm of gas in UGS facilities – GTSOU head

1 min read
Ukraine accumulates 13 bcm of gas in UGS facilities – GTSOU head

As of the end of August 2022, Ukraine has accumulated 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its underground gas storage (UGS) facilities, Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Now there are 13 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities. By October 15, according to forecast calculations, there will be about 14.4 billion cubic meters of gas. With such reserves, it is realistic to get through a mild winter, since today gas consumption has significantly decreased," he said.

At the same time, the head of the operator said that the military threat factor increases the risks of a stable heating season, so additional imports would be appropriate.

"As a GTS operator, we can assure that the transport routes for receiving gas from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary are ready to import in the amount of 54 million cubic meters per day. We hope that colleagues from Naftogaz will be able to take advantage of these opportunities to purchase gas," Makogon said.

As reported, at the end of July, gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS facilities reached 12 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #gas #gtsou

