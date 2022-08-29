Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

The Norwegian government will consider the possibility of allocating NOK 2 billion (about $200 million) to Ukraine for the purchase of natural gas in the coming autumn-winter period, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said in Stavanger on Monday.

"The war means that Ukraine is in dire need of external support. Ukraine has asked Norway to take the lead in providing access to energy. We are now following this and are proposing to spend NOK 2 billion so that Ukrainians can buy gas in autumn and winter," his words are quoted by the Norwegian government website.

Norway plans to use the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as a channel to support gas purchases in Ukraine.

As reported, the Ministry of Finance of Canada provided Ukraine with a preferential loan in the amount of CAD 450 million (about $350 million) for the purchase of natural gas.