Economy

16:33 19.08.2022

Ministry of Economy predicts 35-40% fall in economy by late 2022 – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Ministry of Economy predicts 35-40% fall in economy by late 2022 – Svyrydenko

The real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in the remaining months of 2022 may fall by 35-40% due to the war unleashed by Russia, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"According to our calculations, according to the macroeconomic forecasts made by the Ministry of Economy, the curtailment of the economy by the end of the year may be at the level of 35-40%," she said during the national telethon on Friday.

Svyrydenko said that in addition to winning on the military front, on the economic front, an important task is to maintain economic stability and macroeconomic stability and look for ways to stimulate economic activity in the state.

"If we are talking about this path, we should help those enterprises that have already worked, have staff and sales markets and have been able to reorganize over the past six months so that they continue to work actively," the minister said.

According to her, in addition to the microgrant program and eRobota, the government is developing changes to the 5-7-9 program so that enterprises in the front-line areas, whose assets have been destroyed, have the opportunity to take a loan and recover.

As reported, the National Bank predicts a slowdown in the decline in Ukraine's real GDP in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 compared to the same period last year to 37.5% from 39.3% in the second quarter.

According to NBU estimates, in the first quarter of 2023, the economy will also contract by another 19%, given the base of the first quarter of this year, when the decline was 15.1%, and recovery will begin from the second quarter of next year. In particular, in the second quarter it will be 17.5%, in the third 13.2% and in the fourth 12.3%.

In general, by the end of 2022, the National Bank predicts a decline in GDP by 33.4% and its growth by 5.5% in 2023 and 4.9% in 2024.

Tags: #economy #fall

MORE ABOUT

10:27 18.08.2022
Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

15:51 15.08.2022
Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

01:48 30.07.2022
Support for pharmaceutical industry should become one of main priorities for Ukraine - Igor Stakovichenko

Support for pharmaceutical industry should become one of main priorities for Ukraine - Igor Stakovichenko

19:21 29.07.2022
Economy will still begin to slowly recover if war drags on throughout 2023, but reserves to fall below $10 bln – alternative scenario of NBU

Economy will still begin to slowly recover if war drags on throughout 2023, but reserves to fall below $10 bln – alternative scenario of NBU

09:47 03.06.2022
As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

15:16 16.05.2022
Ministry of Economy sets gasoline, diesel fuel price caps for mid-May

Ministry of Economy sets gasoline, diesel fuel price caps for mid-May

17:48 18.04.2022
Fall of Ukrainian economy in March amounts to 45%, state budget deficit in 2022 may reach 26% of GDP – Dragon Capital

Fall of Ukrainian economy in March amounts to 45%, state budget deficit in 2022 may reach 26% of GDP – Dragon Capital

19:11 04.04.2022
European Parliament's President Metsola: Blow to Russian economy should be proportional to unprecedented cruelty of Russian occupiers

European Parliament's President Metsola: Blow to Russian economy should be proportional to unprecedented cruelty of Russian occupiers

19:46 19.03.2022
Third of economy is not functioning now – Finance Minister

Third of economy is not functioning now – Finance Minister

12:14 16.03.2022
Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'CC' on completion of distressed debt exchange

Naftogaz fails to obtain consent of eurobond holders to defer payments – company

ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

LATEST

Dovzhenko-Center building not included in White Lines project, remains state property - developer

Akhmetov: I believe in Ukrainian army, support of Western partners

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'CC' on completion of distressed debt exchange

Naftogaz fails to obtain consent of eurobond holders to defer payments – company

ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal, Stefanchuk to consider citizens' proposals on salaries for MPs, Cabinet members at minimum living wage

USA to buy $68 mln worth of wheat from Ukraine through WFP to mitigate global food crisis – Blinken

NBU governor reiterates call on govt to cut state budget deficit, minimize its financing via money emission

Ukraine receives EUR 200 mln of interest-free loan from Italy for teachers' salaries

AD
AD
AD
AD