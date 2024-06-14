Press Conferences

13:30 14.06.2024

Results of the joint research of Active Group and Experts Club on the attitude of Ukrainians to the countries of East Asia and the Middle East

4 min read

In the Southeast Asian region, Ukrainians have the most positive attitude toward Japan and South Korea. This is evidenced by the results of a joint study by the Experts Club think tank and the Active Group research company, presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"Our research has shown that in East Asia, Ukrainians are most supportive of Japan and South Korea. Attitudes toward these countries largely depend on their support for Ukraine after the war began. In the Caucasus region, a positive attitude toward Georgia remains. Also, more than 50% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards Kazakhstan. The lowest level of support was recorded for such countries as the DPRK, Syria, and Iraq," said Oleksandr Poznyi, director of the Active Group research company.

According to the expert, the negative attitude of Ukrainians toward China is also quite eloquent. 

"Only 4% of citizens have a positive attitude toward China, 16.7% have a mostly positive attitude, 58.8% have a negative attitude, and 20% have not decided. Currently, China's position is not entirely unambiguous in relation to Ukraine, which is reflected in the attitude of Ukrainians," Mr. Poznyi emphasized.

In his turn, Maksym Urakin, founder of the Experts Club think tank and deputy director of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, presented an analysis of Ukraine's foreign trade with a number of Asian countries based on data from the State Customs Service for 2023. 

"The largest market for Ukrainian goods in Asia is China - more than $2 billion. India ranks second, followed by Kazakhstan, Georgia, Iraq, and Indonesia. As for imports, China is also the largest importer to Ukraine, with more than $10 billion. It is followed by India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam. In terms of total trade between Ukraine and these countries, China is also the leader, with almost $13 billion. India ranks second - 2.5 billion, followed by Japan - almost a billion," said Urakin.

According to him, the analysis of economic data shows that Ukraine has significant trade ties with the countries of the Middle East and East Asia. At the same time, China remains one of our country's largest trading partners in terms of both exports and imports.
"The problem of trade deficit remains, as Ukraine spends a lot of money on imports, while earning little on exports. This is a real problem. In 2023, Ukraine's trade deficit with all countries is over $27 billion. The deficit with China is $8 billion. Among the countries represented today, we have a positive balance only with Iraq - almost $200 million in favor of Ukraine, Georgia - $100 million, and Armenia - $54 million," Urakin added.

Chairman of the Ukrainian-Arab Business Council, member of the Council of National Communities of Ukraine Dr. Emad Abu Alrub emphasized that the importance of Ukraine's relations with the countries of Asia and the Arab world cannot be overestimated, and Ukraine is currently taking important steps to develop these relations.

"Ukraine has significant opportunities in the markets of Arab countries, which have a total population of over 550 million. Arab countries are a permanent market for our goods. After 2014, new markets opened up for our country, especially in Asia. The Ukrainian Arab Business Council is actively working to develop these relations. We need to create a strategic plan to improve relations at the level of economy, politics, and culture. We have significant chances for success, but we need better communication and marketing," emphasized Dr. Abu Alrub.

He also added that Saudi Arabia is interested in cooperating with Ukraine by investing not only in trade, but also in agriculture, technology, and other projects. Other interesting countries are the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt. All of them also have great potential for investment in Ukraine.

In conclusion, Maksym Urakin called on foreign embassies to be more active in establishing communication with Ukrainian society.

"If you can, please provide information to journalists about what you are doing here, how you are helping in the humanitarian sphere. Through these ties, we will deepen our cooperation, because the way Ukrainian citizens view your countries also depends on your work," he concluded.

Tags: #sociology #experts_club #maksim_urakin #middle_east #east_asia #survey #active_group #economy #alexander_poznyi

MORE ABOUT

10:38 16.05.2024
Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

18:15 15.05.2024
Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

14:05 15.05.2024
Kyiv presents an assessment of public opinion regarding performance of Ukrainian authorities and institutions

Kyiv presents an assessment of public opinion regarding performance of Ukrainian authorities and institutions

14:35 18.04.2024
Problems in relations with Poland, situation in USA, Hungarian govt policy having worst impact on Ukraine – survey

Problems in relations with Poland, situation in USA, Hungarian govt policy having worst impact on Ukraine – survey

10:21 16.04.2024
Govt approves concept of state program on use of AI in priority sectors of economy

Govt approves concept of state program on use of AI in priority sectors of economy

14:12 13.04.2024
Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

16:01 10.04.2024
Ukrainians most trust the AFU, volunteers, least trust political parties, government apparatus, courts – survey

Ukrainians most trust the AFU, volunteers, least trust political parties, government apparatus, courts – survey

15:51 10.04.2024
Most Ukrainians do not support current any active political party coming to power after war – survey

Most Ukrainians do not support current any active political party coming to power after war – survey

20:06 01.04.2024
Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

11:35 01.04.2024
Some 70% of Ukrainians believe that govt profiting from war, getting deeper into corruption – survey

Some 70% of Ukrainians believe that govt profiting from war, getting deeper into corruption – survey

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

More than 300 MW of domestic and 90 MW of industrial solar plants appear in Ukraine during two years of war – SEAU head

Ukrainian exporters and the Cabinet of Ministers should accelerate decarbonization in view of the entry into force of the CBAM mechanism in the EU from 2026

Clear Energy intends to install 80 MW gas-piston generation by year end - head of supervisory board

Mandatory use of at least 5% biofuel in motor gasoline will bring more than $1 bln to budget annually - MHP Eco Energy president

Clear Energy fails to return three 22 MW biomass TPPs to grid due to problems with raw materials – board head

Pig farming has every chance of returning to record production levels, entering export

Entrepreneurs ready to join development of best business development practices, but govt trying not to hear them - head of Kyiv Udar

Two-thirds of Ukrainians support long-term increases in security, defense funding – opinion poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians want the state to improve information provision, almost three-quarters support military-patriotic education in kindergartens, schools – social survey

Results of second all-Ukrainian rating of artistic higher education institutions

AD
AD
AD
AD