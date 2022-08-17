Economy

10:29 17.08.2022

USA to buy $68 mln worth of wheat from Ukraine through WFP to mitigate global food crisis – Blinken

USA to buy $68 mln worth of wheat from Ukraine through WFP to mitigate global food crisis – Blinken

The United States of America will provide the UN World Food Program (WFP) with $68 million to buy wheat in Ukraine and then send it to countries most vulnerable in terms of food security, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"The United States will contribute $68 million to the World Food Program to purchase Ukrainian wheat to address the acute global food crisis. We are committed to maintaining global food security for the most vulnerable and urge all countries to follow suit," Blinken said on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, on June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft agreement with WFP on the resumption of the work of its office in the country, which will allow the organization, among other things, to purchase agricultural products from Ukrainian companies for the implementation of international humanitarian programs.

WFP is expected to participate in the purchase of agricultural and food products from Ukrainian companies for the needs of UN international humanitarian projects.

