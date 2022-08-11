Economy

11:07 11.08.2022

Ukraine restores reserve power line of Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

1 min read
Ukraine restores reserve power line of Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

The International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, announced the restoration of a power line that can be used to supply Zaporizhia NPP, which was previously connected to the power grid by only one line out of four main ones, with electricity from a nearby thermal power plant if needed.

"Ukraine informed the IAEA about the restoration of a power line that can be used to supply the Zaporizhia NPP with electricity from a nearby thermal power plant if needed," the IAEA website reported.

IAEA Director General Rafael Marino Grossi, who will report on the situation at Zaporizhia NPP to the UN Security Council on Thursday, called the restoration of the power line a positive development.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

17:14 11.08.2022
Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

15:38 11.08.2022
Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

09:42 11.08.2022
IAEA head to brief UN Security Council on situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia

IAEA head to brief UN Security Council on situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia

18:11 10.08.2022
Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

14:16 10.08.2022
G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

11:19 10.08.2022
Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

10:23 10.08.2022
Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

18:56 09.08.2022
Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

14:39 09.08.2022
Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

09:15 09.08.2022
Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will receive extra funding of EUR 10 mln for energy efficiency measures - Stefanishyna

Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

Transneft: Transit of Russian oil by Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine halted on Aug 4

USA allocates $4.5 bln grant to Ukraine through World Bank, $3 bln to be received in Aug

Servant of People proposes to increase state budget spending by another UAH 270 bln through internal loans - draft law

LATEST

Metinvest cuts steel production by 45% in H1 2022

Deliveries of Russian oil via Ukraine to Slovakia resume, oil to reach Hungary on Thurs

Ukraine will receive extra funding of EUR 10 mln for energy efficiency measures - Stefanishyna

Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

Transneft: Transit of Russian oil by Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine halted on Aug 4

Head of relevant Rada committee opposes rising royalty, doubts about abolition of fuel tax benefits

First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

Akhmetov as individual pays about UAH 1.8 bln in taxes in 2022

USA allocates $4.5 bln grant to Ukraine through World Bank, $3 bln to be received in Aug

Servant of People proposes to increase state budget spending by another UAH 270 bln through internal loans - draft law

AD
AD
AD
AD