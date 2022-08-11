Ukraine restores reserve power line of Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

The International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, announced the restoration of a power line that can be used to supply Zaporizhia NPP, which was previously connected to the power grid by only one line out of four main ones, with electricity from a nearby thermal power plant if needed.

"Ukraine informed the IAEA about the restoration of a power line that can be used to supply the Zaporizhia NPP with electricity from a nearby thermal power plant if needed," the IAEA website reported.

IAEA Director General Rafael Marino Grossi, who will report on the situation at Zaporizhia NPP to the UN Security Council on Thursday, called the restoration of the power line a positive development.