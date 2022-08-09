Economy

14:39 09.08.2022

Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

2 min read
Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

The board of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine plans to consider the issue of stopping or amending the licenses for the operation of the first and second units of Zaporizhia NPP in the near future, the press service of Energoatom reported on Telegram.

According to it, the inspection stated that active hostilities in the area of the ZNPP location, the presence of the Russian military at the plant site and their unpredictable actions could lead to a number of catastrophic consequences.

In particular, this refers to the exclusion of the possibility for personnel to perform direct functions for managing power units, preventing the use of additional technical means introduced at ZNPP power units, taking into account the experience of the accident at Fukushima nuclear power plant, and preventing units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from extinguishing fires and responding to other possible accidents.

In addition, the actions of the Russian troops may lead to the impossibility of protecting the personnel and population of the temporarily occupied territory in the area of ZNPP in the conditions of a nuclear/radiation accident.

The deployment of military arsenal at the ZNPP site may also lead (as a result of its direct use or detonation) to damage to systems and elements important for the safety of ZNPP nuclear installations. Consequently, depending on the characteristics of the operational state of the nuclear installation and the nature of the damage, in the worst case, severe damage to nuclear fuel can occur within a few hours, followed by radiation contamination of the environment and radiation exposure of personnel and the public.

"Taking this into account and in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation, the watchdog board decided to recognize the actions of the Russian military at the ZNPP site and the placement of military equipment with ammunition, weapons and explosives directly next to nuclear installations as an act of nuclear terrorism," the report said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

