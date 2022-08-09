Economy

09:45 09.08.2022

Servant of People proposes to increase state budget spending by another UAH 270 bln through internal loans - draft law

A group of deputies from the ruling Servant of the People faction, including the heads of several leading parliamentary committees, proposes to increase state budget spending by UAH 270.18 billion, of which UAH 269.45 billion is for national security and defense.

"The implementation of the bill will lead to an increase in the state budget deficit and the maximum amount of debt by the corresponding amount," reads the explanatory note to bill No. 7644, registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the deputy head of the taxation and finance committee (the Holos faction), the text of the bill was prepared by the government.

According to the document, in particular, it was proposed to increase spending on the Ministry of Defense by UAH 241.16 billion, including on wages - by UAH 145.3 billion, the Interior Ministry - by UAH 22.86 billion, the SBU - by UAH 2.46 billion, the Defense Intelligence Directorate - by UAH 2.22 billion.

In addition, it is planned to increase the reserve fund of the Cabinet of Ministers by UAH 715.7 million.

Thus, the total expenditures of the state budget in 2022 will increase to UAH 2.633 billion, which, as Zhelezniak noted, is 75%, or UAH 1.136 trillion more than was planned before the war.

It is proposed to raise the amount of domestic borrowing to UAH 794.14 billion, the maximum deficit to UAH 1.093 trillion, and the public debt to UAH 3.63 trillion.

Tags: #budget

