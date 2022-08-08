Economy

16:23 08.08.2022

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

Zaporizhia NPP is currently connected to the energy system of Ukraine by one operating transmission line, and if it is damaged by Russian invaders, the plant will switch to blackout mode, President of Energoatom Petro Kotin said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

"So far, the fact that the Russians damaged the lines connecting the plant with the Zaporizhia TPP and the energy system of Ukraine poses a great threat to Zaporizhia NPP during the period of shelling. And now Zaporizhia NPP is connected to the energy system by only one line, and this is very unsafe for such a nuclear facility," he said.

According to him, in case of damage to all lines, ZNPP will be forced to go into blackout mode, which is extremely unsafe for keeping nuclear fuel in a safe state at the facility.

"If all lines are damaged, the station will go into blackout mode - a complete blackout, and this situation is already very unsafe in terms of keeping nuclear fuel in reactors and spent fuel pools in a safe state," the head of Energoatom emphasized.

As reported, on August 5, Zaporizhia NPP, occupied by the Russian military, disconnected one of the three operating power units from the network due to damage to the high-voltage line as a result of enemy shelling.

