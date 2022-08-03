Zelensky signs law launching comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on amendments to laws on creating conditions for the introduction of comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings.

"The law will contribute to the implementation of projects for the introduction of energy efficiency measures and thermal modernization of buildings," the website of the Ukrainian parliament reported.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill (No. 6485) as a whole on July 9.

As reported, the bill provides for the introduction of an integrated approach to the formation of policy in the field of energy efficiency of buildings through a strategy of thermal modernization and the creation of a national database of energy and performance characteristics of buildings.

In addition, its norms include the introduction of energy management systems in public sector buildings and the possibility of phased financing of thermal modernization projects by the Energy Efficiency Fund, which will allow co-owners of high-rise buildings to introduce energy-efficient measures step by step.

The Energy Efficiency Fund can also be involved in the restoration of damaged and destroyed buildings, and its grant payments can be partially directed to the work accompanying energy efficiency measures, which is a necessary and integral part of implementation of the thermal modernization project.

The law amends the laws on the energy efficiency of buildings, on the Energy Efficiency Fund and some other laws regulating the energy efficiency of buildings, taking into account the requirements and best practices of the countries of the European Union.