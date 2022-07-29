Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at second reading adopted law No. 7427 on establishing a moratorium on increasing gas and heat tariffs for the population, and compensating NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy for the difference in tariffs.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a MP from the Holos faction, said on his Telegram channel that the bill was supported by 260 MPs on Friday.

"The moratorium will be in effect during martial law in Ukraine and six months after it. It is forbidden to increase tariffs for all categories of consumers for natural gas distribution services, thermal energy (its production, transportation and supply), services for the supply of thermal energy and hot water," he wrote.

Earlier, Zhelezniak noted that the amendments to the "gas" bills introduced for the second reading contain a third lower expectations of international financial support for the Ukrainian gas market - UAH 125 billion instead of UAH 188 billion.