Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which defaulted on two out of three eurobond issues the day before, will immediately offer eurobond holders an agreement to defer payments in accordance with the conditions specified by government order No. 625-r dated July 21, 2022.

"This process should be part of a joint effort by the government and other state-owned companies to offer similar terms for deferring payments on eurobonds," the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Naftogaz is working with all stakeholders to obtain the consent of eurobond holders, the company added.