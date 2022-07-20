US to provide $100 mln support to Ukrainian farmers – Agrarian Ministry

The United States has established the $100 million Agriculture Resilience Initiative (AGRI) to help the Ukrainian agricultural sector amid the worsening of the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative takes place with the participation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It will be aimed at ensuring the continuous production of agricultural products in Ukraine until 2023 and solving urgent issues with its export, according to the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

"Over the past four and a half months, the maximum efforts of the president of Ukraine, the government and the team of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy were aimed at increasing Ukraine's export opportunities, blocked as a result of the war and the inaccessibility of seaports, as well as financially supporting our farmers so that they can continue to work," Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky said.

"The initiative will increase Ukrainian farmers’ access to critical agricultural inputs including seeds, fertilizer, equipment, and pesticides, enhance Ukrainian infrastructure capacity and capability to efficiently export agricultural goods, increase farmers’ access to financing, and expand the capacity of Ukrainian businesses to dry and temporarily store, and process agricultural commodities," USAID said.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, USAID will work with farmers' associations to adapt granaries to their individual needs, which will allow them to apply effective technologies where necessary.

"USAID seeks to raise an additional $150 million for the initiative from fellow donors and the private sector with an overall target of $250 million. AGRI-Ukraine builds on a range of support USAID is providing to Ukraine’s agriculture sector in the wake of Russia’s full scale invasion, including providing over 8,000 Ukrainian farmers with seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and more, reaching approximately 14% of the country’s registered agriculture enterprises, to help them deliver this year’s harvest despite the devastation caused by Russia’s invasion," USAID added.