More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

The police have opened criminal cases on the elimination of harvest in Kherson region due to enemy shelling attacks, since the Russian occupation forces consciously annihilate the harvest, the police of Kherson region said.

"The occupiers on purpose do not allow the rescuers or local residents to extinguish the fires. In the past few days alone more than 230 hectares of wheat were burnt down in Beryslavsky and Henichesky districts. Around 10 hectares of forest were damaged by fire near Oleshky," the police said on Facebook.

The police opened the criminal cases under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and rules of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.