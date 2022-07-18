Economy

18:07 18.07.2022

Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

2 min read
Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

The Ministry of Energy is working out the issue of creating a single state electricity trader on the basis of the Energy Company of Ukraine, head of the department Herman Haluschenko said.

"This issue is not dead. It is in the process. Therefore, ECU was transferred to the Ministry of Economy, because in this case the company cannot be under the Ministry of Energy, so as not to violate our European obligations," the Minister of Energy said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the trader will be the same market participant as any other, and the state generation will be his key supplier of electricity.

We are not talking about a monopoly, some special rules or exclusive exceptions for the state - the rules will remain the same for everyone," Haluschenko stressed.

At the same time, he noted that this idea has some resistance, but it is primarily aimed at protecting the interests of the state.

As reported, at the end of June, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred to the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage 100% of state shares in the charter capital of the Energy Company of Ukraine, which were under the control of the Ministry of Energy.

Tags: #energy #electricity #haluschenko

MORE ABOUT

18:20 18.07.2022
Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

09:52 07.07.2022
Inclusion of nuclear energy, gas in green taxonomy by European Parliament to allow abandoning Russian energy - minister

Inclusion of nuclear energy, gas in green taxonomy by European Parliament to allow abandoning Russian energy - minister

14:42 05.07.2022
Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

10:28 01.07.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian electricity can compensate EU for part of Russian gas

Zelensky: Ukrainian electricity can compensate EU for part of Russian gas

13:41 30.06.2022
Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Romania

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Romania

15:25 28.06.2022
Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

18:32 15.06.2022
Russian aggressors disable 30% of solar plants, more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine - Energy Minister

Russian aggressors disable 30% of solar plants, more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine - Energy Minister

19:20 08.06.2022
Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

15:35 03.06.2022
Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

13:48 26.05.2022
Ukraine receives emergency power equipment from 13 European countries through Energy Community Secretariat

Ukraine receives emergency power equipment from 13 European countries through Energy Community Secretariat

AD

HOT NEWS

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

LATEST

ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

SPF to initiate continued incentives for rent payments on state property in some regions – SPF acting head

SPF working on improving automatic real estate appraisal service – SPF acting head

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Biofuel production one of most important areas of work of Agrarian Policy Ministry – dpty minister

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD