Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

The Ministry of Energy is working out the issue of creating a single state electricity trader on the basis of the Energy Company of Ukraine, head of the department Herman Haluschenko said.

"This issue is not dead. It is in the process. Therefore, ECU was transferred to the Ministry of Economy, because in this case the company cannot be under the Ministry of Energy, so as not to violate our European obligations," the Minister of Energy said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the trader will be the same market participant as any other, and the state generation will be his key supplier of electricity.

We are not talking about a monopoly, some special rules or exclusive exceptions for the state - the rules will remain the same for everyone," Haluschenko stressed.

At the same time, he noted that this idea has some resistance, but it is primarily aimed at protecting the interests of the state.

As reported, at the end of June, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred to the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage 100% of state shares in the charter capital of the Energy Company of Ukraine, which were under the control of the Ministry of Energy.