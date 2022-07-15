Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

The wheat harvest in 2022 will be 18-19 million tonnes, which will exceed the forecast indicators when it is sown, in general, a cautiously optimistic forecast can be made for the yield of all crops, said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky.

"The new harvest is sufficient, although it is much less than last year, but more than it was predicted when sowing. There is quite a lot of wheat - we have a forecast for it of 18-19 million tonnes, despite the fact that a lot has not yet been exported, and we consume 3-4 million tonnes per year less than we collect now. We thresh normally, with a slight delay, but this is caused by the weather," he said during the UA telethon.

According to the minister, a good yield is expected for all crops sown in the country. At the same time, Solsky clarified that although at the moment there are no factors that would negatively affect it, however, their appearance in the future, until the very moment of harvesting, cannot be ruled out.

As reported, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the July report predicts the harvest of Ukrainian wheat in the 2022/2023 marketing year (MY, July-June) at the level of 19.5 million tonnes, its export - 10 million tonnes, domestic consumption within the country - 10, 2 million tonnes. The corn harvest is estimated at 25 million tonnes, export - 9 million tonnes, domestic consumption - 10.7 million tonnes.