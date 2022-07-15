Economy

12:12 15.07.2022

Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

2 min read
Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

The wheat harvest in 2022 will be 18-19 million tonnes, which will exceed the forecast indicators when it is sown, in general, a cautiously optimistic forecast can be made for the yield of all crops, said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky.

"The new harvest is sufficient, although it is much less than last year, but more than it was predicted when sowing. There is quite a lot of wheat - we have a forecast for it of 18-19 million tonnes, despite the fact that a lot has not yet been exported, and we consume 3-4 million tonnes per year less than we collect now. We thresh normally, with a slight delay, but this is caused by the weather," he said during the UA telethon.

According to the minister, a good yield is expected for all crops sown in the country. At the same time, Solsky clarified that although at the moment there are no factors that would negatively affect it, however, their appearance in the future, until the very moment of harvesting, cannot be ruled out.

As reported, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the July report predicts the harvest of Ukrainian wheat in the 2022/2023 marketing year (MY, July-June) at the level of 19.5 million tonnes, its export - 10 million tonnes, domestic consumption within the country - 10, 2 million tonnes. The corn harvest is estimated at 25 million tonnes, export - 9 million tonnes, domestic consumption - 10.7 million tonnes.

Tags: #harvest

MORE ABOUT

13:46 13.07.2022
Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

12:55 31.03.2022
Harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 may be half as many as last year – APK-Inform

Harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 may be half as many as last year – APK-Inform

17:20 17.03.2022
Leschenko: Ending war, solving food, energy crises are important global issues

Leschenko: Ending war, solving food, energy crises are important global issues

16:19 15.12.2020
Grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 totals 65.4 mln tonnes – Economy Ministry

Grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 totals 65.4 mln tonnes – Economy Ministry

15:50 22.09.2020
Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

09:51 12.11.2019
Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

17:24 09.07.2019
Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

19:05 04.08.2017
Agriculture Ministry estimates grain harvest in 2017 at 60.2-63 mln tonnes

Agriculture Ministry estimates grain harvest in 2017 at 60.2-63 mln tonnes

13:54 17.11.2015
Grain harvest could reach 60 mln tonnes under optimistic scenario - agriculture ministry

Grain harvest could reach 60 mln tonnes under optimistic scenario - agriculture ministry

14:19 19.08.2014
Yatseniuk projects Ukraine's harvest loss in 2014 at 15%

Yatseniuk projects Ukraine's harvest loss in 2014 at 15%

AD

HOT NEWS

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Naftogaz to ask for two-year deferral of payments from all intl creditors

Main result of Lugano conference was to bring together countries and institutions to help Ukraine – EU Ambassador

Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

LATEST

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Biofuel production one of most important areas of work of Agrarian Policy Ministry – dpty minister

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

Canada imposes additional restrictions on Russia's oil, gas, chemical, manufacturing industries

Shmyhal invites USAID to join co-financing grants to support businesses in Ukraine

IMF expects Ukraine to continue accurately servicing its debt

Naftogaz to ask for two-year deferral of payments from all intl creditors

Main result of Lugano conference was to bring together countries and institutions to help Ukraine – EU Ambassador

DCH states complete destruction of its four facilities in Kharkiv region

AD
AD
AD
AD