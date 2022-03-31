Economy

12:55 31.03.2022

Harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 may be half as many as last year – APK-Inform

2 min read
Harvest of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 may be half as many as last year – APK-Inform

Production of grains and oilseeds in 2022 in Ukraine is preliminary estimated at 53.3 million tonnes, which is 51% lower than the previous season's record, due to the Russian military invasion and ongoing hostilities, this year's harvest may be minimum for the last 10-15 years.

"We estimate total production of grains and oilseeds in 2022 at 53.3 million tonnes, which is 51% lower than the record figure of the previous season. At the same time, for grains, the harvest may be the lowest over the past 15 years, and for oilseeds – over the last decade," such harvest estimates are given on the website of the APK-Inform agency on Thursday.

The organization clarified that for the 2022 harvest, the area under winter grain crops decreased by 7% compared to last year, to 7.6 million hectares, which practically coincides with the figure for 2020. At the same time, the area under spring grain and leguminous crops, the sowing of which began this month, due to the occupation of part of the territories and hostilities by Russian invaders, can be reduced much more significantly – by 39%, to 4.7 million hectares.

In turn, the total area sown with oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 may be about 6.8-6.9 million hectares, taking into account the areas already sown under winter rapeseed.

At the same time, a change in the structure of oilseed crops is expected. In particular, the share of sunflower acreage is projected to decrease from 73% in 2021 to 61% in 2022, while the share of rapeseed will increase from 12% to 21%, and soybean from 15% to 17%.

It is specified that as a result of hostilities, the sowing campaign in nine regions of the country looks very dangerous: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv. Partially risky areas for sowing are currently noted in Zhytomyr, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The agency emphasized that in addition to a decrease in the area under crops, a general decrease in crop yields is expected in Ukraine due to the limited access of farmers to the necessary resources, such as fuel, fertilizers, plant protection products, etc. However, even the projected volumes of crop production are enough to meet the domestic food needs of Ukraine.

As reported, as of March 25, Ukraine sowed 150,000 hectares of agricultural land in regions where there are no active hostilities against the Russian invaders.

Tags: #harvest #oilseeds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 17.03.2022
Leschenko: Ending war, solving food, energy crises are important global issues

Leschenko: Ending war, solving food, energy crises are important global issues

16:19 15.12.2020
Grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 totals 65.4 mln tonnes – Economy Ministry

Grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 totals 65.4 mln tonnes – Economy Ministry

15:50 22.09.2020
Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

09:51 12.11.2019
Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

17:24 09.07.2019
Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

19:05 04.08.2017
Agriculture Ministry estimates grain harvest in 2017 at 60.2-63 mln tonnes

Agriculture Ministry estimates grain harvest in 2017 at 60.2-63 mln tonnes

13:54 17.11.2015
Grain harvest could reach 60 mln tonnes under optimistic scenario - agriculture ministry

Grain harvest could reach 60 mln tonnes under optimistic scenario - agriculture ministry

14:19 19.08.2014
Yatseniuk projects Ukraine's harvest loss in 2014 at 15%

Yatseniuk projects Ukraine's harvest loss in 2014 at 15%

17:50 30.10.2013
Vegetable harvest in Ukraine in 2013 to come to 9.3 m tonnes, says Agricultural Ministry

Vegetable harvest in Ukraine in 2013 to come to 9.3 m tonnes, says Agricultural Ministry

12:35 26.06.2013
Ukrainian weather center direction says harvest to grow by almost one fourth this year

Ukrainian weather center direction says harvest to grow by almost one fourth this year

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Global pharma manufacturers looking for new logisticians to supply drugs to Ukraine, hoping for balanced tax policy

Ukraine's finance minister confirms plans to service, repay public debt

Ukraine's eurobonds rise by 10.9%-16.6% on news about talks in Istanbul

Ukraine's PM estimates GDP fall due to war started by Russia at 35% and 'slightly higher'

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

LATEST

Global pharma manufacturers looking for new logisticians to supply drugs to Ukraine, hoping for balanced tax policy

Moody's withdraws Russia, regional ratings

Ukrzaliznytsia asks investors and partners for financial support

Ukraine, IAEA establish regular dialogue that will lead to real results – Energy Minister

War complicates Philip Morris' logistics – CEO Barabash

Businessman Khmelnytsky urges to use all chances for ceasefire agreements

Ukraine loses one unit at Kakhovska HPP due to war – Ukrhydroenergo CEO

Ukraine's finance minister confirms plans to service, repay public debt

Ukraine to receive EUR 300 mln loan from French Development Agency

Shmyhal: Ukraine has already received $3 bln in intl financing, talks underway for another $10 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD